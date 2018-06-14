"Dancing With the Stars" is responsible for yet another love match!

Interested in DWTS? Add DWTS as an interest to stay up to date on the latest DWTS news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Two pros from the ABC show, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, are engaged, they announced Thursday.

According to photos that the couple shared on social media, Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson while on vacation in Italy, and she happily accepted.

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged"

Added Chmerkovskiy in a caption of his own: "I can’t wait to make you my wife."

Chmerkovskiy, 32, and Johnson, 24, were first linked in 2015, according to reports, it seems that last year, their relationship got more serious -- or at least, more public. In the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 25 finale last November, the two shared a kiss live on television.

In recent years, several stars have found love on the popular reality show. Former pro Kym Johnson wed her one-time 'Dancing' partner, Robert Herjavec, in 2016; Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maks, married fellow 'Dancing' pro Peta Murgatroyd last summer; and just last month, pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater said "I do."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.