Adam Sandler to return as Happy Gilmore in new movie

"Happy Gilmore is back!" read a post from Netflix.

May 15, 2024, 7:00 PM

Happy Gilmore is back to hitting the links!

The famed 1996 character from the comedy classic "Happy Gilmore" will be getting a brand new movie with famed lead actor Adam Sandler reprising his starring role as a hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star.

"Happy Gilmore is back!" read a post from Netflix on social media Wednesday. "Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the post continued.

Adam Sandler plays golf in a scene from the film "Happy Gilmore," 1996.
"Happy Gilmore," a film which has evolved into a cult classic through the years, tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf, quickly gaining popularity for his cartoon-like golf swing.

One of the film's most iconic scenes features former "The Price is Right" host, the late Bob Barker, and Gilmore exchanging blows on a golf course.

In 2021, Sandler and Christopher McDonald, who plays the antagonist Shooter McGavin, celebrated 25 years since the film's release with Sandler posting a video on X shooting Gilmore's iconic tee shot.

In response, Christopher McDonald shared a video response from Shooter McGavin's profile, making a put into a cup in a living room fake golf set up.

