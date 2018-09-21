Alec Baldwin most likely coming back to 'SNL' to play Trump

Well it looks like "SNL" fans will have more of Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump impersonation when the show comes back for its new season.

Showrunner and icon Lorne Michaels appeared on James Andrew Miller's podcast, "Origins," and when asked by the host about a possible Baldwin return, he said, "I think – he was at the US Open last week, and somebody asked him if he was doing Trump. And he said, ‘Yea.’ And his agent Matt DelPiano texted me and said, ‘I think he’s doing Trump.’ ... he is somebody you know you can always count on.”

Miller pressed a little more to get a straight answer. "Oh, I think he’ll be back," Michaels said.

"I think there is probably no other actor who is looking to take that and follow Alec," he continued. "And I think, for a new cast member to come in and try, that would be a really tough thing to do."

Baldwin nabbed himself an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the president.

The actor, in a separate interview on "Origins," said he has "fun" with the role but thinks people may be growing tired of the shtick.

"I think I’m going to do some of it but not a whole lot," he added.

And no one can forget the constant back and forth on Twitter between Baldwin and Trump.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

The president has been very vocal about his dislike of Baldwin's impression. But Baldwin always fires right back.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

"Saturday Night Live" returns Sept. 29.