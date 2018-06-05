After 23 years, Alicia Silverstone is still getting recognized by "Clueless" fans.

The actress stopped by "Good Morning America" to chat about her new TV series and opened up about how she's known as Cher to various generations.

"I've had grandparents say to me...'As if,' 'Whatever' and all that," Silverstone said. "It's been going on where it seems like every generation has been [watching]."

Paramount via Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In her new show, "American Woman," Silverstone takes on a much different role as Bonnie Nolan--a woman raising her two daughters after she discovers her husband is having an affair.

The story is loosely based on the childhood of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.

We're so excited to have @AliciaSilv here talking about her new show @americanwomantv with us LIVE in Times Square! pic.twitter.com/RIBF2c5zGu — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2018

"I got the chills in the room hearing the stories about her mom and hearing what [show co-creator] John Riggi wanted to do with it and I was so excited," Silverstone said of the series.

"American Woman" debuts this Thursday on the Paramount Network.