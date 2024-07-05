Amanda Kloots shares moving tribute to Nick Cordero on 4th anniversary of his death: See video

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband Nick Cordero four years after his death.

On Friday, the author, fitness trainer and television personality shared a moving Instagram tribute to Cordero, who died July 5, 2020, from COVID-19.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going In Style" New York Premiere, March 30, 2017, in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"Missing Nick Cordero today," Kloots wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a video montage of clips and old photos set to the song "Every Breath You Take" by The Police. "Whenever I put a post like this together it really hits me how much loss cuts into you in ways you might never heal from. However, in going through all the pictures, as hard as it might be, I get to relive all our stories."

"Nick was so funny, happy, full of life and love, so talented and one of the biggest dreamers I knew," she continued. "Take the photos and record life. Save them, they've saved me through this."

She then encouraged her followers to celebrate Cordero's legacy by sharing memories of him. She also shared what she's learned about grief over the last four years.

"Grief has changed every part of me," Kloots wrote. "I've become a new person in every way. It changed how I love, how I look, how I feel, how I walk, how I think, how I raise my son, how I work."

"It has taught me a lot about anxiety, depression, fear and stress," she continued. "It made me weaker and stronger at the same time and more honest, vulnerable and fearless in living my life. I learned how lucky I was to have someone in my life that loved me completely and I him. That's rare, which I've also learned."

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero appear in this screengrab from a video shared by Kloots. Amanda Kloots/Instagram

She concluded her post, "Grief has been by far the worst thing that has ever happened to me, yet the most eye awakening. In the spirit of my late husband, he said it best, it taught me to LIVE. To live my life. I miss you every single day. I'll forever love you."

Kloots and Cordero married in 2017 and welcomed their son Elvis in June 2019.

Since his death, Kloots has honored Cordero in many ways and has shared memories of him on social media.