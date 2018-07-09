Unconfirmed reports drove the internet bananas on Sunday as rumors swirled that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were engaged!

While request for comments from both Bieber, 24, and the 21-year-old Baldwin's reps were not returned to ABC News, fans and news outlets have been breaking down a romance that was years in the making.

Here's a look at how the duo went from good friends, to a couple, to possibly more!

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archives via Getty Images, FILE

While the two met years ago in 2009, romantic rumors only began in late 2014.

For months the duo popped up in each other's social media feeds.

In January 2016, the two spent New Year's together and Bieber posted a photo of him kissing Baldwin.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 3, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

The next month, Bieber seemingly makes it official in GQ, telling the magazine Baldwin is "someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together."

But hold up, not so fast. Baldwin later tells E! News that "we are not an exclusive couple" and stresses that she's wary of anything serious.

Months later, it looked as though the romance was over, as the Biebs has another woman back in his life, former flame Selena Gomez!

Fans were ecstatic that "Jelena" was a thing again. But that didn't last.

This past May, Bieber and Baldwin are spotted together out on the town and even in church, which Bieber has stressed is a big part of his life now. Last month, outlets posted video of the two kissing in New York City. They are also seen holding hands.

Then came Sunday's engagement reports, followed by posts from both of Bieber's parents.

His father Jeremy wrote on Instagram, "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" and his mother, Pattie Mallet, was just as cryptic when she tweeted Saturday, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

TMZ was the first to report the engagement news.