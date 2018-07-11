Amy Adams' favorite Disney movie isn't her own

Amy Adams stars as a reporter who goes back to her hometown to report on two teen murders in the new HBO drama, "Sharper Objects."

It's a long way from her role as Disney princess Giselle in 2007's "Enchanted."

"GMA" tapped Adams to share her favorite Disney princesses in a Disney-themed lightning round.

Besides her character, her top two favorite princesses are Rapunzel and Cinderella.

"It's wrong to say yourself, right?" Adams joked.

Her favorite Disney sidekick is none other than the adorable Thumper from "Bambi."

“ ” 'I really like Thumper a lot.'

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

As for her favorite Disney song lyric, "The Little Mermaid" took the top spot in Adams' book.

"Oh gosh, there are so many," she said. "I love in 'Part of Your World' when [Ariel] can’t think of the word for feet and suddenly like Ariel gets a little suggestive."

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Her favorite Disney movie, though, might be a surprise.

Adams said she loves the movie from Japan's Studio Ghibli called "Spirited Away," which Disney adapted for English-speaking audiences.

"That’s one of my favorite movies of all time," she said.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.