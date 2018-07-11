Amy Adams' favorite Disney movie isn't her own

Jul 11, 2018, 5:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Amy Adams shares her favorite Disney princess on Good Morning America.PlayABC News
WATCH Amy Adams' favorite Disney movie isn't her own

Amy Adams stars as a reporter who goes back to her hometown to report on two teen murders in the new HBO drama, "Sharper Objects."

It's a long way from her role as Disney princess Giselle in 2007's "Enchanted."

"GMA" tapped Adams to share her favorite Disney princesses in a Disney-themed lightning round.

Besides her character, her top two favorite princesses are Rapunzel and Cinderella.

"It's wrong to say yourself, right?" Adams joked.

Her favorite Disney sidekick is none other than the adorable Thumper from "Bambi."

'I really like Thumper a lot.'

PHOTO: Amy Adams arrives at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills.Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Amy Adams arrives at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

As for her favorite Disney song lyric, "The Little Mermaid" took the top spot in Adams' book.

"Oh gosh, there are so many," she said. "I love in 'Part of Your World' when [Ariel] can’t think of the word for feet and suddenly like Ariel gets a little suggestive."

PHOTO: Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills.Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills.

Her favorite Disney movie, though, might be a surprise.

Adams said she loves the movie from Japan's Studio Ghibli called "Spirited Away," which Disney adapted for English-speaking audiences.

"That’s one of my favorite movies of all time," she said.

PHOTO: Amy Adams attends HBOs Sharp Objects New York Screening And Conversation at 92nd Street Y on June 28, 2018 in New York City.Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Amy Adams attends HBO's "Sharp Objects" New York Screening And Conversation at 92nd Street Y on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Comments