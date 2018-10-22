Amy Schumer, a comedian who's never been afraid to make her political views known, announced her pregnancy along with voting recommendations for next month's midterm elections.

On Monday, Schumer told her 7.3 million Instagram followers to check out journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram story, in which Yellin, of the political organization News Not Noise, shared the comedian's tips "for how to vote to flip the House [of Representatives]."

Schumer's announcement -- "I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer" -- appeared at the bottom of the list of preferred candidates.

Walter McBride/WireImage via Getty Images

In the past, Schumer has been outspoken about issues including gun control and police brutality. Most recently, she announced that she would not do a Super Bowl commercial in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a nationwide debate when he refused to stand for the national anthem before games.

Schumer, 37, surprised fans when she announced this past February that she'd wed chef Chris Fischer in a seaside ceremony in Malibu, California.

This will be the first child for both.