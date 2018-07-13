Amy Schumer dispels pregnancy rumor, announces a clothes line for all sizes

Amy Schumer said she isn't having a baby, but she is launching a clothing line.

The comedian denied pregnancy rumors Thursday, which were spurred by a picture she posted on Instagram that showed her wearing a red dress and appearing to point at her stomach. The caption on the picture read, "@leesaevansstyle and I are cookin somethin up."

Fans immediately assumed the words and body language were meant to be a baby announcement.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Vera Anderson/Getty Images

Schumer, 37, was quick to squash the rumors in a video she posted to Instagram a few hours later. She explained that she's actually launching a clothing line with friend and stylist Leesa Evans.

"I am not pregnant," Schumer said in the video. "It looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I’m not. Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes and at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb."

I always have a bump alert! A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

She captioned the video with a joke: "I always have a bump alert."

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer were married last year and the comedian said she loves the idea of partnership.

"The best part is just having a partner and being like, 'I got a team,'" Schumer told E! News about newlywed life. "It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it's cool, you've got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with."