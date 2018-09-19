Angela Bassett has the best response to being misidentified as Omarosa by The New York Times

Sep 19, 2018, 11:23 AM ET
PHOTO: Angela Bassett poses backstage at The 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images
Angela Bassett took a regal approach to being misidentified as Omarosa Manigault-Newman by The New York Times.

The Queen Mother of Wakanda responded on Twitter after the newspaper published a photo on Tuesday of her and Tiffany Haddish presenting the award for lead actress in a comedy series to Rachel Brosnahan at the Emmys on Monday. In the caption, The Times wrongly identified Bassett, 60, as former White House aide Manigault-Newman.

PHOTO: Angela Bassett attends the Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles and on Aug. 14, 2018, Omarosa Manigault Newman smiles during an interview in New York.Getty Images and AP
"Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng," Bassett wrote. She included a GIF of Kerry Washington from "Scandal," letting her followers know the situation had "been handled."

Bassett's response came after The Times issued a mea culpa on Twitter, chalking up the error to "an incorrect caption from a photo wire service." The paper said it would publish a correction in Wednesday's paper as well.

The "Mission: Impossible Fallout" star may have responded graciously to the error, but others were more pointed.

Before the photo mix-up, Bassett's appearance at the Emmys was already drawing attention on social media. Many commented on how incredible the actress looked one month after celebrating her 60th birthday.

PHOTO: Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

