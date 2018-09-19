Angela Bassett took a regal approach to being misidentified as Omarosa Manigault-Newman by The New York Times.

The Queen Mother of Wakanda responded on Twitter after the newspaper published a photo on Tuesday of her and Tiffany Haddish presenting the award for lead actress in a comedy series to Rachel Brosnahan at the Emmys on Monday. In the caption, The Times wrongly identified Bassett, 60, as former White House aide Manigault-Newman.

"Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng," Bassett wrote. She included a GIF of Kerry Washington from "Scandal," letting her followers know the situation had "been handled."

Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng pic.twitter.com/iPq2uQVy4I — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) September 18, 2018

Bassett's response came after The Times issued a mea culpa on Twitter, chalking up the error to "an incorrect caption from a photo wire service." The paper said it would publish a correction in Wednesday's paper as well.

We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow's paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018

The "Mission: Impossible Fallout" star may have responded graciously to the error, but others were more pointed.

Wow @nytimes do all dark skinned black women look the same to your editors?? Gorgeous and talented Queen Angela Bassett looks nothing like that other one. ???? #NYTimes #majoreffup https://t.co/hPx1tlgTQv — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 18, 2018

Really, The New York Times...?

If they had no one who could tell the difference between the two, then they really, really need to step up diversity in their newsroom.... https://t.co/gGK2RHCcRc — Jannette J. Witmyer (@jjwitwriter) September 18, 2018

Look, if the media expects me to know the difference between Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds, they should at least be able to tell Angela Bassett and Omarosa apart. — Aruna D'Souza (@arunadsouza) September 18, 2018

Before the photo mix-up, Bassett's appearance at the Emmys was already drawing attention on social media. Many commented on how incredible the actress looked one month after celebrating her 60th birthday.

