Angelina Jolie's rep calls new leak of custody details 'deplorable'

The release of information about a reported new custody arrangement between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for their six children has sparked a strong reaction from the actress, who called it "misleading" and "deplorable."

According to court documents that were obtained by The Blast and reviewed by ABC News, a judge in the former couple's divorce case has made several demands that are meant to ensure that Pitt remains close to his children, of whom Jolie has primary custody.

But the 43-year-old Oscar winner fired back Wednesday morning.

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children," she told ABC News in a statement provided by her representative. "From the start, Angelina has been focused on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the statement continued. "It’s deplorable that someone for their own selfish reasons leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."

A representative for Pitt had no comment.

The harsh words from Jolie's team came after The Blast reported Tuesday that a judge in the former couple's divorce case felt as though the children should be afforded the right to see their father as often as possible to maintain a healthy relationship.

"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]," the court documents read. "Not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them."

In September 2016, Jolie filed to end her two-year marriage to Pitt, 54, with whom she shares six children: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

In the immediate aftermath of the split, Jolie sought sole physical custody of all the children. At the time, the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services was investigating Pitt on an allegation of child abuse, stemming from an argument he'd had with one of his children aboard a flight from France to the United States.

Pitt was later cleared of wrongdoing and no charges were filed. He went on to file for joint custody of the children.

In the most recent court documents, the judge ordered Jolie to provide Pitt with the children's cell phone numbers and arrange a phone call with the kids and their doctors to explain to them that "the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father."

The judge also stated that the actress may not monitor the children's text messages to Pitt or listen in on their phone calls.

A visitation schedule was determined for the summer, during which Pitt will spend a specific amount of time throughout June and July with each of the children, except for Maddox, whom the judge ruled is old enough to decide how often he sees his father.

These visits will be monitored by a therapist, who will also meet with each child, the documents state. While the children are with Pitt for a week in California in late July, Jolie may only call them once each day at a mutually-agreed upon time.

"It is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their mother and father," the judge stated in the documents.