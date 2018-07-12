Anthony Bourdain posthumously nominated for 2018 Emmy

Just over a month after his death, famed chef Anthony Bourdain was nominated for a 2018 Emmy on Thursday.

Interested in Emmys? Add Emmys as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Emmys news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Bourdain earned the nod for his acclaimed CNN show, "Parts Unknown," a show he starred in and produced.

Etienne Butterlin via AP

Bourdain is no stranger to the Emmys, his show having won the award for "Outstanding Informational Series or Special" for the past four years. "Parts Unknown" earned a total of six nods Thursday.

The chef and TV host took his own life on June 8 at the age of 61. He was in France filming an episode of his show at the time of his death.

His network, CNN, released a statement honoring the man after he died.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

This year's Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 17.