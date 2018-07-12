Anthony Bourdain posthumously nominated for 2018 Emmy

Jul 12, 2018, 12:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Anthony Bourdain poses with the outstanding informational series or special award for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" backstage at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in this Sept. 12, 2015 file photo.PlayDanny Moloshok/Reuters, FILE
WATCH The life and legacy of Anthony Bourdain, in his own words

Just over a month after his death, famed chef Anthony Bourdain was nominated for a 2018 Emmy on Thursday.

Bourdain earned the nod for his acclaimed CNN show, "Parts Unknown," a show he starred in and produced.

(MORE: Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 in apparent suicide)

PHOTO: Anthony Bourdain is seen with a film crew at Wistub de la Petite Venise, a restaurant in Colmar, France, June 4, 2018.Etienne Butterlin via AP
Bourdain is no stranger to the Emmys, his show having won the award for "Outstanding Informational Series or Special" for the past four years. "Parts Unknown" earned a total of six nods Thursday.

The chef and TV host took his own life on June 8 at the age of 61. He was in France filming an episode of his show at the time of his death.

His network, CNN, released a statement honoring the man after he died.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

This year's Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 17.

