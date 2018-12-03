'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa says he's 'living the dream'

Jason Momoa is already making a splash as "Aquaman," but the "Game of Thrones" actor said he is "living the dream" as he gets closer to checking off another achievement on his bucket list.

The Hawaiian-born actor admitted he's a "man of few words" when joined "Good Morning America" on Monday, but explained that in a movie where his stunts do most of the talking it was crucial to have the right men for the job.

Warner Bros.

"I have never done this many stunts in my life, and I found two beautiful stuntmen down in Australia that traveled around and they helped me," Momoa said. "It's just hard to find someone that cares to move like you or the character that you are portraying -- cause I don't normally say a lot of things, so I have to speak with my actions."

And after seeing his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, he said despite one focal feature that appeared off, it was just as impressive as to find stuntmen "with the same forehead as I."

"I would maybe make my forehead less like a caveman. Just push it in a little bit," he joked of the lifelike statue.

Momoa, known for his role as Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," is eager to add another appearance to his impressive list of roles -- hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The actor will host "SNL" for the first time, which he said is right up there with being a husband and father.

ABC

"That's my ultimate -- it's: marry my wife, have some babies and then 'SNL,'" he said. "I'm living the dream."

"Aquaman" is in theaters on December 21.