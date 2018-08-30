Only an icon, who impacted the world as powerfully as Aretha Franklin did, could warrant something as grand as a five-and-a-half-hour funeral.

Interested in Aretha Franklin? Add Aretha Franklin as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Aretha Franklin news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

But the services planned Friday in Detroit are more of a celebration of the singer, women's rights advocate and civil rights leader's life than anything else. While there will certainly be tears shed, there will also be joy spread as the world says goodbye to one of America's all-time greats.

Franklin, who died earlier this month at the age of 76, will be remembered for her talent, grit and determination by some of the biggest names in politics, religion, activism and of course, music.

The services will be lead by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III and Rev. Robert Smith Jr., and will begin around 9:30 a.m. Eastern with a performance by the Aretha Franklin Orchestra, according to the official program.

After a processional and some prayers, the musical tributes begin -- and there are a slew of legends turning out for the undisputed "Queen of Soul." Faith Hill will be one of the first to pay homage just before 11 a.m., followed by Ariana Grande.

Andrew Harnik/AP, file

Later in the morning, mourners will hear from family members, as relatives Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie and Jordan Franklin take the podium, followed by a musical tribute from Aretha's son Edward and an official reading of her obituary by her niece, Sabrina Owens, at 11:45 a.m.

But the hits will keep on coming -- as President Bill Clinton is scheduled to offer personal remarks at noon, followed by Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Clive Davis.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Finally, the day comes to a close at 3 p.m., but not before Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson performs a sermonic selection and the incomparable Stevie Wonder offers up his own musical tribute. The final performance will come from none other than Broadway great Jennifer Holliday.

The celebration will end a week-long tribute to Franklin, which included droves of fans descending on Detroit to observe the "Queen" lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Paul Sancya/AP

On Thursday, a tribute concert will take place nearby at Chene Park Amphitheater with performances by The Four Tops, Gladys Knight and others.

Part of Friday's services for Franklin will be streamed, so that fans worldwide can celebrate her life and legacy along with those in attendance.

Make sure to check back in to ABC News and GMA Digital for complete coverage as the world pays their final respects to "The Queen of Soul."