Ariana Grande celebrated turning 25 with friends, family and fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande turned 25 Tuesday, but she kicked off the celebration a day early with friends, her brother Frankie Grande and fiance Pete Davidson.

Multiple videos posted by the singer, her friends, and family show Grande marking the occasion with dancing and cakes decorated with old photos of her.

Ariana’s Instagram Story (June 26) pic.twitter.com/30SrqcgzjZ — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 26, 2018

Patrick Ta’s Instagram Story (June 26) pic.twitter.com/ziUpUNF3Xa — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 26, 2018

Grande also shared a snap of a colorful book filled with special messages from her friends.

"To the friends of mine who wrote me a note in this book (Courtney’s idea), I am sobbing my eyes out right now," she wrote in the caption. "I love you so much and don’t know what I’d do without you. This is the best gift I’ve ever been given ever. I love you so much. Omg."

Arianas Instagram Story #2 pic.twitter.com/BDrd9bmvLZ — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 26, 2018

Earlier in the day, Grande was seen heading into a party with Davidson.

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Later, he posted a touching birthday tribute to his "precious angel."

"Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! You’re my favorite person that ever existed :) I love you sm," Davidson posted on social media around midnight, alongside a photo of him carrying Grande on his back.

And because he couldn't resist, he posted another photo an hour later, writing, "One more for the queen."

Just days ago, the "Saturday Night Live" star confirmed his engagement to Grande on "The Tonight Show."

"I feel like I won a contest," the actor told host Jimmy Fallon of his engagement to the singer and actress. "It's so sick."