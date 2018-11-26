Ariana Grande slams troll who questions her mourning of ex Mac Miller

The mourning of a friend or loved one has no timetable and that's what Ariana Grande had to say to one online troll who questioned her grieving of ex Mac Miller.

After a tweet was posted about a recent tribute she gave the late rapper, one commenter wrote, "She milkin this s--- bruh."

She fired back Sunday, first taking the high road and offering up "peace and love," then dropping some wisdom on the person.

"I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love," she wrote first.

Miller died at the age of 26 back in September. The rapper dated Grande from 2016 to 2018, and provided emotional support after the 2017 Manchester bombing. He also performed with her at her One Love Manchester benefit concert later that year.

She continued Sunday, writing about her ex, "some of the s--- i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick."

The singer added what most people who have gone through major loss know.

"Everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period," she wrote.

After the comment, her fans came to her support -- sending her love and condolences on Twitter. She seemed floored by the supportive response.

"Y’all really make me wanna stay. imma go tho for a min. it’s too gnarly on here. i’ll be back tho. love u bye," she closed.

After splitting from Miller, Grande was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, but the two also split earlier this year.