Ariana Grande on how she 'survived' last few months

Ariana Grande still hasn't addressed the Pete Davidson split directly, but she did allude to what's gotten her through the last few months on Twitter on Wednesday night -- her music.

Grande, 25, addressed her fans directly on the social media platform and when a fan marveled at her making a new album after all she's gone through, she replied, "how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ......... damn. love u."

how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ......... damn

love u https://t.co/5cRt5DLNmk — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

She also credited her music for helping her "heal."

"I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this s--- n express myself n heal this way .... my lifeline tbh," she wrote.

it fixes everythin https://t.co/lmMfMIMo6O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

Other things she credited as support were her family and her pet pig.

so fun and insane my family is insane and thank god they’re here https://t.co/7nq6WzrPpB — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

the absolute love of my life ............. i have no idea what i did ...... to deserve her https://t.co/H1IlME18k9 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

Along with Grande's healing, Davidson, 24, returned to standup comedy recently to process the split himself.

Over the weekend, he performed at a Los Angeles club and joked, "Anybody looking for a roommate?"

He also shared an anecdote involving a friend.

"So, obviously, you know ... we broke up or whatever, but when me and [Ariana] first got engaged, we got tattoos," he continued. "And it was in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent said yes. So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that ... And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo, bro. Turns out you were stupid.' "

The famous duo reportedly split last weekend after getting engaged in June.

In addition to her split with Davidson, Grande's ex, Mac Miller, died last month at the age of 26.