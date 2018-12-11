Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video sets new one-week streaming record

Ariana Grande's video for "thank u, next" broke all kinds of viewing records, and now its success has translated into chart success for the actual song.

Thanks to the video, "thank u, next" has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The video racked up 93.8 million streams last week, according to Nielsen Music, the biggest weekly total ever for a track by a female artist. The previous record of 84.5 million was held by Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made me Do."

Ariana Grande/YouTube

The only songs that have had more streams in a week are "In My Feelings" and "God's Plan," by Drake, and "Harlem Shake" by Baauer.

Ariana's song's also now the first No. 1 hit by a woman to be on top for four weeks total. The last time that happened was in 2016 with Sia's "Cheap Thrills," featuring Sean Paul.

But Grande's achievement is a bit more impressive than Sia's.

That's because "Thank u, next" is the longest-running Hot 100 No. 1 by a woman without any guest artists since Adele's "Hello," which started a 10-week run on top in November 2015.