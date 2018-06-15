This artist created 50 self-portraits inspired by your favorite cartoon characters

Jun 15, 2018, 4:04 AM ET
Artist Sam Skinner created 50 self-portraits in the style of different cartoons.
Sam Skinner took on the #StyleChallenge by creating 50 self-portraits inspired by popular cartoon characters.

Skinner is a 24-year-old student at University of Missouri–Kansas City who created this series for a webcomic project.

PHOTO: It took Sam Skinner over a year to make all 50 of these self-portraits.Courtesy Sam Skinner
The whole project took Skinner about a year to put together.

She said she could see her work getting better and progressing as she kept making more.

PHOTO: Sam Skinner is a 24-year-old student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in Kansas City, Mo.Courtesy Sam Skinner
Skinner had no clue her photos would go viral when she posted them on Facebook.

She says she, “did not expect any reaction outside of what my friends on Facebook would say.”

PHOTO: Sam Skinner drew herself as a character in the popular cartoon Phineas and Ferb.Courtesy Sam Skinner
Her own worst critic, Skinner says she “wishes she did a better job.”

As far as her future, Skinner said she never really thought about it until now.

She told GMA she’d love to work at SNL or get a show on Cartoon Network.

PHOTO: Sam Skinner drew herself as one of the Powerpuff Girls.Courtesy Sam Skinner
