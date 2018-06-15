Sam Skinner took on the #StyleChallenge by creating 50 self-portraits inspired by popular cartoon characters.

Skinner is a 24-year-old student at University of Missouri–Kansas City who created this series for a webcomic project.

Courtesy Sam Skinner

The whole project took Skinner about a year to put together.

She said she could see her work getting better and progressing as she kept making more.

Courtesy Sam Skinner

Skinner had no clue her photos would go viral when she posted them on Facebook.

She says she, “did not expect any reaction outside of what my friends on Facebook would say.”

Courtesy Sam Skinner

Her own worst critic, Skinner says she “wishes she did a better job.”

So, a bunch of you knew I was trying to do the #StyleChallenge - so here is my attempt at designing myself in the style of 50 different cartoon shows! It took a total of one year to complete, with a brief school semester hiatus! pic.twitter.com/YOQqhkvp8u — Sam Skinner (@SammySkinns) May 13, 2018

As far as her future, Skinner said she never really thought about it until now.

She told GMA she’d love to work at SNL or get a show on Cartoon Network.