Sebastian Stan has been a part of the Marvel Universe family for 10 years and counting as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. He had to learn the hard way that when watching a Marvel film you simply must stay through the credits to get a sneak peek at the good stuff coming in the next film.

But somehow he didn’t relay that message to his mom. And she missed his big tease at the end of the Marvel blockbuster, “Black Panther.”

“It’s not something my mom did when she went to see the movie,” Stan said in an appearance on “Popcorn with Peter Travers.” “She didn’t know she had to wait for the credits.”

So she missed him completely.

“I learned that a long time ago, when some of the movies came out before I was ever involved,” he said. “I hadn’t waited for the credits. Then I learned that I had to stay for them.”

Now he’s reminding anyone who hasn’t seen his latest film to stick around. If you haven’t heard, Stan and just about every other Marvel superhero make appearances in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“It’s the culmination so far of these past ten Marvel years. And I think that’s what makes it special, probably for the fans as well is when you are seeing these people together, you know that these people have actually spent this amount of time together as actors and as characters. And then, it’s what you’ve invested in these characters for 10 years.”

Stan, 35, who is from Romania, told Peter Travers he snagged his role in the Marvel Universe when he was about to take a trip back to Romania while visiting Germany.

“I got a phone call, and it was the Captain America people. I’d made three auditions from Germany, for the Steve Rogers role. Then they said, we can have you go in the room, but you’d have to come this day,” Stan said. ”I ended up canceling the Romania trip, flying back and then getting in the room which led to the screen test. But if I’d not done that, I maybe wouldn’t have been in this movie.”

"Avengers: Infinity War" is in theaters everywhere.

