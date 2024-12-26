'Baby Driver' actor Hudson Meek remembered as confident and kind

"Baby Driver" actor Hudson Meek is being remembered the week after his death as a "confident, witty, brilliant young man."

The actor, who is best-known for his part in the film "Baby Driver," died "peacefully" on Dec. 21, according to his obituary. He succumbed to injuries after falling from a moving vehicle on Dec. 19, according to The Associated Press.

He was surrounded by his friends and family, his obituary said. He was 16.

Lynne Marks, one of his representatives, shared a statement on Thursday saying she was "proud to represent Hudson Meek" and wrote about how she watched him grow up in the spotlight.

"I have watched him grow from a young actor in Baby Driver to a handsome young man, proudly walking the red carpets of his upcoming projects," Marks said in her statement. "Hudson's future as an actor was bright. He was part of the cast of a new movie called The School Duel which won the Canal+ 50th anniversary prize at the Deauville Film Festival in France this year."

Actor Hudson Meek in a scene of "Baby Driver" official movie trailer. Sony Pictures Entertainment

"He was equally a kind, empathetic, thoughtful young man who loved his family and his friends fiercely," Marks added.

Meek was born on Aug. 5, 2008, to Derek Firth Meek and Lani Wells Meek.

Prior to his role in the Academy Award-nominated film "Baby Driver," in which he played the younger version of a main character portrayed by Ansel Elgort, he had several roles in small films, including "90 Minutes in Heaven" and "The List."

After the film's success, he had several small television roles. He voiced Bada on both "Badanamu Cadets" and "Badanamu Stories."

The last projects he worked on was the 2024 television series "Genius" and the 2024 film "The School Duel." According to his obituary, he contributed to several additional projects that will be released in 2025.

"He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew," his obituary reads.

David Doan, another representative for Meek, called him "a wonderfully gifted and amazing young man."

"He was a bright light in this industry and beloved by all who worked with him," Doan said in a statement. "We are continuing to pray for his wonderful family Lani, Derek, and Tucker during this incredibly difficult time."

Actor Hudson Meek attends the "A Different Man" Premiere during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival on Sept. 09, 2024 in Deauville, France. Francois G. Durand/Getty Images, FILE

Aside from acting, Meek was a sophomore student at Vestavia Hills High School, where he was also a member of the school's football team and participated in many school activities and organizations. He also became a certified open-water scuba diver at 13.

"Hudson was reflective and thoughtful, however he was tenacious when he set his mind to something," his obituary said. "Hudson’s personality was one of a kind. He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted. He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter. He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh."

A celebration of life for Meek will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2025, at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Alabama, according to the obituary. It will be livestreamed on Meek's Instagram account and Lani Wells Meek's Facebook account.

A scholarship fund was also created in Meek's memory; it will be awarded annually to a student at Vestavia Hills High School.