Colton Underwood is no stranger to the "Bachelor" franchise, but never before has he anchored a show.

However, all of that changes now: the former NFL player was just announced as the star of the 23rd season of "The Bachelor."

And though Underwood admitted to "Good Morning America" that he was nervous for night one of filming, a few alumni shared some words of wisdom to help him calm down.

"It's easy to get caught up in everything, [but] have a good time because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Jason Mesnick, who met his wife Molly on the show. "Just be you."

"Get to know the women," added Nick Viall. "Take your time. Just have fun!"

Underwood, 26, has previously appeared on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." In an interview with "GMA," he said he hopes to be as honest and open-hearted on "The Bachelor" as he was on the other shows.

"That’s one thing that I took pride in on both seasons, is just being true to who I am," he said. "I think it took all of that to get to where I am now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner."