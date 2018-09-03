One of the most seemingly solid couples on "Bachelor in Paradise" is falling apart.

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode, Colton admits that he no longer wants to pursue a relationship with Tia.

Growing emotional, he explained in a confessional that "all I want to do is please people," but "I can't sit around on a beach anymore and look at her every day and know there's not a future."

"I don't think my heart's in it right now with Tia," he added. "I want her to be so happy and I want to be the one to make her happy but I'm not happy with it. I'm not feeling with it. It's not right. I can't continue to do this to her anymore."

Colton and Tia first went on a date before he was cast in the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," and rekindled their romance during production of "Bachelor in Paradise." And though Colton is clearly having second thoughts about dating Tia, that sentiment does not appear to be requited.

"I don't want to be over-confident but I feel like we're in a good place," she said in the preview clip. "He told me that he couldn't think about anyone else. It's so sweet. It almost makes me feel worse for other people."

The next episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.