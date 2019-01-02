We're so close to the moment everyone in Bachelor Nation has been waiting for -- "The Bachelor" premiere and Colton Underwood's renewed search for love.

In a sneak peek of the Season 23 premiere, the women swoon over this star, while also addressing his virginity, which he hasn't shied away from during his time on "The Bachelorette" or "Bachelor in Paradise."

Underwood, 26, even allowed the producers to have a little fun with it, as he channeled "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" recently for a new season promo.

"Are you saving it for marriage?" one of the women asks during the preview clip, adding she's surprised he's been able to stay a virgin because "You're so attractive!"

The young lady later gets some one-on-one time with Underwood, telling the cameras beforehand that sex is a very important part of any serious relationship to her.

"So, I'm just going to straight up ask this, everyone knows you're a virgin," she says. "I want to know why."

Sadly, the cameras cut away before Underwood has time to answer, but we will see all this and more when "The Bachelor" premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

We first met Underwood when he competed for the affection of Becca Kufrin on "The Bachelorette." He was eliminated after hometown dates.

After that season ended, Underwood was honest about getting picked on by the other guys because of his choice to stay a virgin.

"I feel like people think I am less of a man because of that and that's the hardest thing for me to hear," he told Chris Harrison during the "Men Tell All" special this summer.

Underwood said he plans to be just as honest in his new position as the Bachelor.

"That’s one thing that I took pride in on both seasons, is just being true to who I am," he said.

