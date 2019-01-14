As if last week's premiere wasn't enough, "The Bachelor" is back Monday and the stakes are even higher.

Interested in The Bachelor? Add The Bachelor as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Bachelor news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The women are teaming up and facing off for a chance to win some alone time with Colton Underwood.

In the new sneak peek, the ladies split up into yellow and red teams at "Camp Bachelor."

Host Chris Harrison tells them the winning team will get to camp out with Colton.

"Our first date and it's already an overnight!" one contestant replies.

But this is no joke -- the ladies plan to "leave it all out there!"

The games feature egg races, slips and falls and Billy Eichner, believe it or not!

Check out "The Bachelor" tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC!

Join the Official Bachelor Fantasy League to compete with family, friends and the rest of #BachelorNation for a chance to win a Grand Prize trip! Set your own weekly lineup of Bachelorettes based on weekly categories ranging from who will get a rose to who kisses Colton. Click here to learn more!