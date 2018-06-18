'Bachelor' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged

Popular "Bachelor" couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged.

Haibon popped the question Sunday while the duo were filming "Bachelor in Paradise," ABC News confirmed.

People magazine went live with the story Monday morning and shared a photo of Haibon down on one knee.

The two made waves earlier this year when they announced they were finally dating. Their love story started three years ago when Iaconetti first showed her affection toward Haibon on season 2 of "Paradise."

Iaconetti's Instagram has been filled with pictures of the couple since they went public about their romance.

Just last week, she posted a pic of Haibon with the caption, "Today’s National Superman Day, so...."

Last month, she wrote, "I love my boyfriend."

And Haibon has returned the favor, writing, "My person" in a recent post.