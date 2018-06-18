'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Jordan offends Colton by flaunting gold underwear

On every season of "The Bachelorette," there's one man who rubs the other contestants the wrong way. This season, that's Jordan.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Jordan strips down to reveal shiny gold underwear, which makes Bachelorette Becca squirm and irritates the other men.

However, perhaps nobody was more offended than Colton, who pulls the nearly-naked model aside to have a one-on-one chat with him.

"The dude's a clown and for the record, I don't think Jordan's here for the right reasons," Colton explained in a confessional. "Running around in golden underwear, Jordan's focused more on himself. It's disrespectful to all of us and it's disrespectful to Becca. I want Jordan to know exactly where I stand with him. I'm tired of being in this situation with clowns."

This is the second week in a row that Jordan has had drama with another man in the house. In last week's episode, he and David got into an argument, during which Jordan accused David of attempting to ruin his career.

The next installment of "The Bachelorette" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.