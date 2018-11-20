We finally have our first look at Colton Underwood as the new "Bachelor" and if the trailer is any indication, the new season is going to be one wild ride.

The clip opens with a slew of screaming girls watching the former player shower on the beach.

One contestant says, "He is literally like a chiseled God to me."

But the mood gets a lot more serious as Underwood talks about his virginity, which was a major storyline when he was featured last season on "The Bachelorette."

"I'm here to fall in love, so hopefully by the end of this, I'm down on one knee," he says.

There are also a lot of tears, as the girls deal with their emotions and a quest to meet their soulmate.

Underwood also seems to be feeling the pressure as he breaks down himself, adding, "I'm scared."

The new season of "The Bachelor" begins Jan. 7.