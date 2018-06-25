'Bachelorette' preview: Becca feels 'triggered' on a 2-on-1 date

Two-on-one dates are always awkward for the Bachelorette, but this one seems to leave Becca downright rattled.

In a sneak peek obtained by "Good Morning America," David tells Becca that his nemesis, Jordan -- the other man on the date -- has ulterior motives for being on the show and has said that he'd "settle" for her.

Becca, who was infamously dumped by last season's Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., just months after he'd proposed to her, was shaken by the revelation.

"In hearing that word, I feel like it triggers me," she told David. "When I was with Arie in that relationship, he had made the comment that [his current fiancée] Lauren had said I was the 'safe choice.'"

Jordan and David, two of this season's more vocal "Bachelorette" contestants, have long been at odds with one another. Unsurprisingly, when confronted with what David said about him, Jordan slammed the Chicago venture capitalist.

"David is lying," he insisted.

"The Bachelorette" airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.