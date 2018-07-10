'The Bachelorette' recap: Becca narrows field down to final 4

Becca Kufrin took her remaining six suitors to the Bahamas on Monday's "The Bachelorette" to whittle the group down to four men she wants to take on next week's hometown dates. The week on the beach led to a big confession from Colton and left Wills in tears.

Becca began the episode hopeful as she told Chris Harrison that she was definitely falling in love with some of the men.

"I would bet it ends with somebody down on one knee and me saying yes," she said. "It's so crazy to think about."

Paul Hebert/ABC

After confessing her excitement about the future, Becca took Colton on the first one-on-one date of the week on a private yacht. While Becca was fawning over Colton and gushed about his physical appearance, Colton was harboring a secret: he's a virgin.

Just as he was about to tell her, the couple was interrupted by an excited boater who wanted to take them conch diving. After fishing for the shells deep underwater, the boater explained that the conchs are an aphrodisiac, making the situation even more uncomfortable for Colton.

Finally, at dinner, Colton confessed his secret.

"I spent a lot of time working on football Colton and I sort of forgot who personal Colton was," he explained. "I only had one serious relationship coming into this and I haven't had that many girlfriends or that many dates because of sports. Because of that, I am a virgin."

Becca didn't take it well at first. In fact, she got up and walked away from him and took some time to think things over. Eventually, she returned to the table and told him that she would never judge him for his decision and that she respects his lifestyle.

She finished the date by giving him the rose, which meant Becca will meet Colton's family next week.

Garrett was next to get a one-on-one date with Becca, and it started with a ride around the Bahamas in a seaplane. While in the air, Becca explained that she and Garrett have strong chemistry that feels "fun and natural."

She explained that she's falling in love with him but is nervous there isn't any depth in their budding relationship, so at dinner she asked the hard questions.

Becca explained that she fears Garrett might not actually have feelings for her but instead might just like the idea of her; something he'd experienced in his previous marriage. He brushed off that idea and explained that he's falling in love with Becca, prompting her to give him the rose and the second hometown date.

On the week's third one-on-one date, Becca took Blake to a beach bar to dance to some local music. While on the beach, he explained that this week he was really in his head while watching the other guys go on dates with her.

Becca explained that in some ways she sympathizes with Arie now -- who first proposed to her and then dumped her on "The Bachelor" -- because she's developing strong feelings for multiple men at the same time and it does get confusing. This got Blake visibly jealous.

“After tonight I can see a forever with him.” #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/DsUlKmPHPL — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 10, 2018

At dinner, Blake told Becca that when he was younger his mother fell in love with his teacher and basketball coach, but never told him. He found out through friends and neighbors about the break-up of his parents.

Because of that experience, he said, he wants to be open and communicative but, most importantly, he wants to put family first.

"Falling in love is fun, but I think staying in love would be even more fun, and I never had that," Blake said. "Becca, I am in love with you."

Blake became the first guy to tell Becca he was in love with her and the third suitor to get a hometown date. Becca even confessed to the camera that she's in love with Blake too and can easily see him as her forever husband.

On the final date of the week, Becca brought Wills, Leo and Jason to a small private beach. She said it was going to be the hardest date of the entire season because she had to send home two guys she really cares for.

The first to go was Leo: Becca explained to him that their relationship isn't progressing like some of her other relationships and it wouldn't be fair to go meet his family next week if she felt this uncertain.

She left Leo on the beach and tried to further explore her relationships with Wills and Jason at dinner. Becca said she was worried about Jason because he hadn't expressed his feelings for her yet, while Wills told her that he was falling in love with her.

In the end, she invited Jason on the fourth hometown date and sent Wills home. She explained that she and Wills were not 100 percent on the same page, but it was still "the hardest decision I ever had to make."

While in the car on his way home, Wills asked the driver to pull over. On the side of the street, a heartbroken Wills sobbed.

"The hardest part was her saying, 'I know you will find your person,'" Wills explained. "That's probably the worst thing she said to me because that means she is not my person."

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.