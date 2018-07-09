The time has come for Colton to reveal a big secret to Bachelorette Becca -- and he's not sure how she's going to receive it.

In a sneak peek of Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette," the former NFL player said that it was time for him to come clean about his past, but admitted that he was nervous for Kufrin's reaction.

The subject, he noted, is not one that he's been public about, nor is it one that he's discussed often.

"It could possibly be a deal-breaker," he said. "I hope she understands."

In a preview for this season of the ABC reality TV show, Colton is depicted telling Becca that he is a virgin and has been "waiting for the right person." Though it's unclear whether that's the secret he has to tell the Bachelorette, one thing is certain: the two have great chemistry. The question, then, is, will it last?

"I had an amazing day with Colton," Becca said at the start of the preview clip. "At this point I'm pretty sure that Colton is getting that rose. He would have to drop a crazy bomb on me to have me not give it to him at this point."

"The Bachelorette" airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.