'The Bachelorette' recap: Tia's confession, Becca's four hometown dates

Becca Kufrin got family-friendly on Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette" when she took her four remaining bachelors on hometown dates. By the end of the week, all four men confessed their love for her, but a surprise bombshell changed everything.

Becca started off her week in central California for her first hometown date with Garrett. The suitor took her tomato planting to show just how important the outdoors is to him. While working the fields, the couple talked about raising children and the importance of hard work.

Despite having instant chemistry the moment they met, Becca said she's hesitant to meet Garret's family because the last person he brought home was his abusive ex-wife.

Her worries seemed to be justified -- Garrett's parents pressed her about her feelings for their son. But eventually, Garrett's protective mother came around and said they would accept the bachelorette into the family, saying Becca will make Garrett happy.

"I could see myself fitting in with his family for life and starting a family of our own," Becca said. "That's something really special and meaningful. Something just seems so easy and right and natural with him."

Next, Becca flew across the states to Buffalo, New York to meet Jason's family and explore her "crazy chemistry" with the banker. The day started with the two eating "world famous" buffalo wings, them they tested their skills at ice skating.

"Whatever I'm feeling now, I will never settle for less," Jason said during the date. "It feels right."

Later that day, Jason's mother said Becca is a lovely, smart girl, but was worried because she couldn't tell if she is in love with her son. Jason told his brother that his feelings for Becca are strong, and his brother said to tell her immediately before time runs out.

Outside the house, he told Becca how he truly feels.

"When I kiss you, I don't want to stop kissing you," he said. "All that does it tell me one thing. It tells me I am so insanely, wildly in love with you."

From upstate New York, Becca traveled west to the mountains of Bailey, Colorado, for her hometown date with Blake. The date started at his old high school where they met Blake's former coaches and mentors, who helped shaped him.

While in the library, Blake told Becca about another important incident that influenced his life. During his senior year, there was a school shooting on his campus and one girl died.

"It changed my outlook on life," he explained. "I wanted you to know why it's important to me to be positive and see life as a gift."

The date took a more uplifting turn when Blake surprised Becca with her favorite musician, Betty Who, at a surprise concert in the school auditorium.

When Becca met Blake's family that evening, his mother told her that Blake went through a serious breakup and that she was worried Becca will break his heart, too. At the end of the date, Becca said, "I can see Blake in my life forever and Blake's family in my life forever."

For her fourth and final hometown date, Becca stayed in Colorado to meet Colton's family. After visiting the patients at a children's hospital, Becca admitted she was "nervous for this one" because Colton doesn't have much experience with romantic partners and is also a virgin. In fact, he had never brought another woman home before, which surprised Becca.

Once she met his large family, Colton's father pulled Becca aside and asked her why she hasn't been open about her relationship with Arie, especially after Colton had been open about his relationship with Becca's friend, Tia. He also told her that he doesn't want her to choose Colton if she doesn't think it will be the right decision.

"Better to have someone hurt now than down the road," Colton's father said.

Meanwhile, Colton expressed to his mother that he's ready to get down on one knee and propose to Becca at the end of this journey.

The next day, Becca consulted her closest friends about her hometown dates and about the difficult decision she's about to face. When she mentioned Colton's name, Tia asked to speak with Becca privately. Tia then dropped her bombshell: She still has feelings for Colton.

"When I think about Colton being at this point, it makes me sick in my stomach," Tia said.

Becca said she was frustrated and had a lot to think about. In the end, she sent Colton home, explaining that it wasn't Tia's confession that led to her decision, but that it just didn't feel right in her heart.

"I just wanted an opportunity to fall in love and be happy," Colton explained.

"I'm sorry," she answered. "I don't know what else to say. I feel so bad."

The remaining three bachelors -- Garrett, Blake, and Jason -- will be heading to Thailand next week for the always adventurous fantasy suites.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.