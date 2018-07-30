Bow down! Two power couples came together Saturday night when Barack and Michelle Obama attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert in Washington, D.C.

Fan-recorded video caught the former president and first lady busting some moves in a private booth during the D.C. stop of the "On the Run II" tour.

Fans at the concert were just as excited to see the former first family as they were to see the performers.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

"Tonight I saw Beyoncé with President Obama sitting right behind me. I can die happy," one person tweeted.

"I was in the presence of Beyoncé AND the Obamas. It's over," wrote another, while a third fan summed up everyone's emotions perfectly: "Can you believe that I was in the same place as President Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Jay Z, all at the same time? Neither can I."

The Obamas are no strangers to the Carters. Beyoncé performed at the president's first inauguration in 2009 and at Michelle's 50th birthday party. This isn't even the first time the Obamas have attended this tour: Michelle took daughter Sasha to the Paris concert two weeks ago.

Beyoncé and Jay Z continue their "OTR II" tour Monday in Philadelphia.