Bebe Rexha was live in Central Park on Friday morning celebrating the release of her debut album, "Expectations."

Between performances, the artist, who has worked with Rihanna and Eminem, revealed her dream collaboration.

"I'd love to work with Beyonce," Rexha said on "Good Morning America." "That's my dream. Queen B and Princess B? She's the queen."

Bebe also was surprised today with receiving two Radio Disney Music Awards ahead of tonight's ceremony. The singer was in tears as she accepted awards for the freshest-best new artist and best collaboration matchup for her work with Florida Georgia Line.

YAAAAAS! It is definitely meant to be with @BebeRexha this morning at our @KingsHawaiian Party in the Park! #BEBEREXHAonGMA pic.twitter.com/Mop1fWZVI0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 22, 2018

"Expectations" is out today.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.