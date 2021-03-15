Beyonce is now the performer with the most wins in Grammys history

History has just been made: Beyoncé has now won more Grammys than any performer at the Grammys, regardless of sex, surpassing Alison Krauss.

Heading into the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé -- the most-nominated female performer in Grammys history -- was already atop the list of nominees with nine nominations, the most of any other artist this year. She started the night with 24 wins under her belt.

Upon winning four of trophies during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé now has 28 wins, officially overtaking Krauss' 27 wins.

Both Beyoncé and Krauss have won Grammys as members of a musical group. Beyoncé has one win as The Carters, alongside husband Jay-Z, and three as a member of Destiny's Child.

Fourteen of Krauss' wins were with her bluegrass band, Union Station.

Some of Beyoncé's biggest wins prior to this year's ceremony include song of the year for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" in 2010, best music video for "Formation" in 2017 and best music film for "Homecoming" in 2020.

This year, the 39-year-old took home trophies for best rap performance and best rap song for "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion, best R&B performance for "Black Parade" and best music video for "Brown Skin Girl."

With the win for "Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child, Blue Ivy, became a first-time Grammy winner. At 9 years old, Blue also becomes the second-youngest person to win a Grammy.