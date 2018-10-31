Beyonce, Ciara win Halloween with their stunning costumes

Guess what day it is???

Interested in Halloween? Add Halloween as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Halloween news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Yep, it's officially Halloween!

And if you need some famous inspiration for last-second costumes, look no further than the internet, where your favorite actors, actresses and musicians are all posting about what they plan to wear tonight.

Queen Bey herself, Beyonce, as usual, is stealing the show with her costume.

Ciara is going as a superhero, taking inspiration from the hit film, "Black Panther."

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is dressing the whole family up as creepy clowns. Spoiler alert -- if you hate clowns, look away.

Happy Halloween to everyone!!???? pic.twitter.com/0x8sPgSHht — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 31, 2018

Actor Luke Evans is keeping it simple with a machete through the head.

Nicky Hilton is wearing a throwback next to Sean Combs, who is dressing as a pilot.

Michael Strahan says, "I pity the fool who doesn't like my outfit!"

Ellen DeGeneres of course had a few jokes.

Here’s a great idea for a #Halloween costume if you have twins and you don’t wanna lose ‘em. pic.twitter.com/Q4fbmkYeB7 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 30, 2018

Here's a few from over the weekend as well!