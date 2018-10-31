Beyonce, Ciara win Halloween with their stunning costumes

Oct 31, 2018, 11:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Ciara posted this photo on Instagram, Oct. 31, 2018.PlayCiara/Instagram
Guess what day it is???

Yep, it's officially Halloween!

And if you need some famous inspiration for last-second costumes, look no further than the internet, where your favorite actors, actresses and musicians are all posting about what they plan to wear tonight.

(MORE: 'GMA' anchors celebrate Halloween with 80s-themed costumes)

Queen Bey herself, Beyonce, as usual, is stealing the show with her costume.

Ciara is going as a superhero, taking inspiration from the hit film, "Black Panther."

(MORE: Last-minute Halloween costumes for you and your BFF)

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is dressing the whole family up as creepy clowns. Spoiler alert -- if you hate clowns, look away.

Actor Luke Evans is keeping it simple with a machete through the head.

Nicky Hilton is wearing a throwback next to Sean Combs, who is dressing as a pilot.

????????????????????????

Michael Strahan says, "I pity the fool who doesn't like my outfit!"

Ellen DeGeneres of course had a few jokes.

Here's a few from over the weekend as well!

another Saturday Nite ??

@gabunion obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx

should we shag now or shag later baby?

