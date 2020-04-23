Beyonce, Jack Dorsey pledge $6 million to mental health relief efforts amid COVID-19

Blue Ivy teaches us the importance of washing our hands

Beyonce is providing personal and mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with CEO .

Through her BeyGOOD Foundation and Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, they have made pledges to donate $6 million to various organizations to provide personal wellness care and other mental health services.

"In our major cities, African Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies, and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis," the BeyGood website stated.

UCLA offered assistance in the form of a "COVID-19 care package," that will include "resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression."

With help from the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI), BeyGOOD will offer local support in New York, New Orleans, Detroit and her hometown of Houston.

Beyonce made a surprise appearance to support front-line workers and the World Health Organization tackling COVID-19 during Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home global broadcast Saturday night.

"To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety," Beyoncé said during the broadcast.

"To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service."