Beyonce spotted at Target and everyone, Chrissy Teigen included, is losing their minds

Jan 8, 2019, 10:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival, Dec. 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.PlayKevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Beyonce pays homage to Toni Braxton for Halloween

Imagine walking down the aisles of Target and seeing Beyonce just casually shopping?!

Interested in Beyonce?

Add Beyonce as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Beyonce news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Beyonce
Add Interest

Well, that actually happened on Monday in Los Angeles and people on social media are losing their minds -- in a good way.

(MORE: Beyonce posts new photos of twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on the beach)

The pop icon was seen in an orange jumpsuit and the post by Beyonce fan groups immediately went viral, of course.

One other celebrity took note and commented. Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen made a joke, writing, "Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!" alluding to her cookware line selling at the store.

Other posts include an all-caps one from actress Leslie Grossman, who wrote, "I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING."

What was the icon buying? Looks like diapers, possibly for her twins Sir and Rumi. #Momlife.

(MORE: Beyoncé & JAY-Z offering free 'On The Run II' tickets for acts of kindness)

Another outlet brought up the fact that Beyonce can often be seen at Target. Maybe fans should just camp out there?

Here are a few other excited people who bumped into Queen Bey.

And the best of all.

Comments