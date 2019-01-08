Imagine walking down the aisles of Target and seeing Beyonce just casually shopping?!

Well, that actually happened on Monday in Los Angeles and people on social media are losing their minds -- in a good way.

The pop icon was seen in an orange jumpsuit and the post by Beyonce fan groups immediately went viral, of course.

One other celebrity took note and commented. Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen made a joke, writing, "Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!" alluding to her cookware line selling at the store.

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Other posts include an all-caps one from actress Leslie Grossman, who wrote, "I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING."

??????I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING?????? — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 8, 2019

What was the icon buying? Looks like diapers, possibly for her twins Sir and Rumi. #Momlife.

Another outlet brought up the fact that Beyonce can often be seen at Target. Maybe fans should just camp out there?

Beyoncé continues to love Target! The star was once again spotted shopping at a Target store in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/LEryfiKkC5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2019

Here are a few other excited people who bumped into Queen Bey.

so my friend just ran into @Beyonce at Target ?? pic.twitter.com/uMGJM08O26 — ?????????? ???????????? ?? (@MindOfEllie) January 7, 2019

So apparently Beyoncé is at the target in Westwood :-) — chelsie (@Shelssyy) January 7, 2019

Anyone in Westwood. Beyonce is at Target right now. This is not a drill! — Jason Stevenson (@ProducerJasonS) January 8, 2019

@Beyonce was at my Target today so the only obvious & natural thing to do was go and honor the ground she walked on pic.twitter.com/SRB0NIyNk1 — Sarah City (@saraahcity) January 8, 2019

And the best of all.

I can only assume this angle means the person taking the pic collapsed to the floor, which is a natural reaction upon seeing Beyoncé in Target. https://t.co/xvNi4ZtZ0M — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) January 8, 2019