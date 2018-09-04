Beyonce's mom posts sweet throwback photo, heartfelt note for her 37th birthday

Sep 4, 2018, 11:46 AM ET
PHOTO: Tina Knowles and Beyonce at the grand opening for the Beyonce Cosmetology Center, March 5, 2010, in Brooklyn, N.Y.PlayJohn Roca/NY Daily News via Getty Images
WATCH Beyonce's mom shares throwback photo for her birthday

For Beyonce's 37th birthday today, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson posted a sweet throwback photo of the icon back when she was a little girl.

The photo came with a lenghty, heartfelt note about how much she admires her superstar daughter.

"It’s already your birthday where you are So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!!" she began.

But the hits didn't stop there, as her mother kept gushing about the "Lemonade" singer.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT

"Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better!" she added.

The precious photo she shared was from when Beyonce was just four months old. She added that on that day 36 years ago, "i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday."

She closed by writing, "Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom."

In addition to her mom, other celebs have wished Beyonce a blessed birthday.

Missy Elliott wrote, "Happy Birthday! We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with ??Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1."

Other like Wendy Williams and even Marc Jacobs have also sent well wishes.

