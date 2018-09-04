Beyonce's mom posts sweet throwback photo, heartfelt note for her 37th birthday

For Beyonce's 37th birthday today, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson posted a sweet throwback photo of the icon back when she was a little girl.

Interested in Beyonce? Add Beyonce as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Beyonce news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The photo came with a lenghty, heartfelt note about how much she admires her superstar daughter.

"It’s already your birthday where you are So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!!" she began.

There's nothing quite like a birthday wish from mom! Happy birthday ???? @Beyonce! https://t.co/dCuujVag6a pic.twitter.com/sOUfsiya1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

But the hits didn't stop there, as her mother kept gushing about the "Lemonade" singer.

"Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better!" she added.

The precious photo she shared was from when Beyonce was just four months old. She added that on that day 36 years ago, "i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday."

She closed by writing, "Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom."

In addition to her mom, other celebs have wished Beyonce a blessed birthday.

Missy Elliott wrote, "Happy Birthday! We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with ??Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1."

Other like Wendy Williams and even Marc Jacobs have also sent well wishes.

.@Beyonce Happy Birthday! We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with ??Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1 & I knew she would become a Legend because of her drive & hard work from young???? I’m proud of you bey enjoy your BDAY???????? pic.twitter.com/UjMhEWk3rW — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 4, 2018

Happy Birthday, #Beyonce! The superstar turns 37 years old today ?? pic.twitter.com/2512ViuqAK — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 4, 2018

Happy happy birthday Beyoncé! ????

Beyoncé wearing Marc Jacobs Beauty for Vogue pic.twitter.com/RhyCkoDJkE — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) September 4, 2018

Happy #BeyDay @Beyonce! Thanks for your support and kindness and for using your gift to push us all to be our best. Happy Birthday B! pic.twitter.com/YBfctjqa9V — deray (@deray) September 4, 2018