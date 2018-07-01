Kaley Cuoco is married. The "Big Bang Theory" actress announced that she wed professional equestrian Karl Cook in an intimate ceremony Saturday.

Cuoco, 32, publicly marked her nuptials by writing in a caption on Instagram, "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ?? A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

Still, fans can't help but eye her flirty reception look -- which included a long-sleeved lace jumpsuit and high ponytail.

Along with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who also attended Cuoco's bachelorette party last week, two "Big Bang Theory" stars at Cuoco's wedding could be spied.

Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton shared several photos from the wedding.

Bialik, 42, wrote, "Yes we are thrilled to be at @normancook and @mrtankcook ‘s gorgeous wedding and it’s super fun. Right @itswilwheaton!?"

Date night. A post shared by Wil Wheaton (@itswilwheaton) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT

The wedding must have felt like home to Cook as it had an equestrian theme, complete with a two-story tent, cigar rollers, flame throwers and, of course, horses, according to photos shared on social media.

A post shared by Lauren (404)754-2218 (@laurentatumevents) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:28am PDT

Cuoco and Cook, who were first linked in 2016, announced their engagement last December in an Instagram video.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well...." Cook wrote in the caption.

This is the second marriage for Cuoco, who split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015.