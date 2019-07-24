'Blade Runner' star Rutger Hauer dead at 75

Jul 24, 2019, 1:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Rutger Hauer poses during the photocall of the movie "Sights of Death" directed by Italian Alessandro Capone on Jan. 23, 2014 in Rome.PlayTiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
Veteran actor and "Blade Runner" star Rutger Hauer died last week after battling an unknown illness. He was 75.

The actor's rep Steve Kunis confirmed the death to ABC News.

The striking Netherlands actor, tall with chiseled features and model looks, had several roles in his 50-year career. He was best known, however, for his character Roy Battyin, a synthetic human, in Ridley Scott's cult classic, "Blade Runner."

The dystopian science fiction film also starred Sean Young and Harrison Ford and was revived a few years back with Ryan Gosling joining Ford in the sequel.

But along with that 1982 classic, Hauer had a slew of other famous appearances, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Batman Begins" and "Sin City."

PHOTO: Actor Rutger Hauer poses for a portrait during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at Village at the Lift on January 19, 2013 in Park City, Utah. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Actor Rutger Hauer poses for a portrait during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at Village at the Lift on January 19, 2013 in Park City, Utah.

Hauer had been working up until this year with a few projects in post-production like "Emperor," starring Adrien Brody and another film titled "Break."

When he was not working in film, Hauer was an avid philanthropist, staring the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, which provides "help, attention and care to children and pregnant women with HIV/AIDS, as well as educating communities about this disease," according to the group's website.

After rhe news of his death, fans and friends shared their condolences on social media for the acclaimed star.

"Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans," singer Gene Simmons wrote.

Author Marshall Julius added, "Gutted to learn of Rutger Hauer's passing. Gone at 75, yet immortal, thanks to all the mad, wonderful movies he left us with. 'Good guy or bad guy, hero or anti hero; It doesn't matter to me what role I play, as long as the character has something magical.'"

Hauer is survived by his wife, Ineke ten Cate, and daughter, Aysha Hauer.