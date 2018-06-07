Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood win big at 2018 CMT Music Awards

Blake Shelton was the big winner at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

Shelton grabbed two awards, including the biggest honor of the night, Video of the Year, for "I'll Name the Dogs." He also took home Male Video of the Year -- his 10th win in that category.

Carrie Underwood, already the most-awarded act in the history of the CMT Music Awards, continued her amazing streak by picking up her 18th belt buckle for "The Champion," featuring Ludacris.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Hosts Little Big Town won for Group Video of the Year for "When Someone Stops Loving You” and Dan + Shay nabbed their first Duo Video of the Year award for “Tequila.”

The Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line won performance of the year for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Everybody.”

A number of artists also used the evening to premiere new music. Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne joined forces for “Burning Man” and Kelly Clarkson covered the Guess Who classic “American Woman." Little Big Town performed “Summer Fever” and Sam Hunt unveiled “Downtown’s Dead."

Other performances included Carrie Underwood delivering her latest, "Cry Pretty," and Chris Stapleton with "Millionaire."

The show closed with the supergroup "The Troublemakers" -- Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley -- performing the raucous new song, “Straight to Hell.”

Here's the winners list: