'First Blood,' 'Tommy Boy' actor Brian Dennehy dies at 81

Tony award-winning actor Brian Dennehy, known for his roles in films including "Tommy Boy," "First Blood" and "Cocoon," died at the age of 81.

His daughter, actress Elizabeth Dennehy, confirmed his death on Twitter Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," she wrote. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends."

Dennehy, who was from Bridgeport, Connecticut, began his acting career on television in the 1970s, with guest roles on shows like "Kojak," "M*A*S*H," "Lou Grant," and "Dallas." In 1981, he landed a recurring role on "Dynasty."

His breakout movie role was as Sheriff Teasle opposite Sylvester Stallone in the 1982 Rambo film, "First Blood." His most notable comedic role was playing Big Tom Callahan in the 1995 Chris Farley film "Tommy Boy." Other notable films roles included appearing in "Gorky Park," "Sliverado," and "F/X" and its sequel.

The actor won his first Tony in 1999 for his performance in the leading role of Willy Loman in the revival of the Arthur Miller classic, "Death of a Salesman." He won a second Tony for his role as James Tyrone in the Eugene O’Neill revival "Long Day’s Journey Into Night" in 2003.

Dennehy is survived by his wife, Jennifer Arnott, and his five children.