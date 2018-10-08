Bode and Morgan Miller welcome baby boy months after daughter's tragic drowning

Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents once again, just months after the tragic drowning of their daughter Emeline.

Morgan Miller told People magazine that she and her husband welcomed a new baby boy on Friday. This new blessing comes on the heels of their 19-month-old daughter's drowning in June.

A request for comment from the couple's reps was not immediately returned to "GMA."

Morgan Miller took to Instagram this summer to share her family's heartbreak, writing, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this."

But the 31-year-old volleyball star and her husband have taken the tremendous pain and turned it into a personal drive to promote water safety.

""My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together. And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness," she wrote in July. "Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4 ... It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness."

The famed duo have also spoken to several media outlets and morning shows about this important cause, trying to educate other families about pool drownings.

Bode, 40, and Morgan are also parents to son Nash, 3, and the Olympian's children from previous relationships, son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

The Millers shared the news earlier this year that they would be welcoming another child just weeks after losing their daughter.

Bode Miller is also a very public and doting father, posting lots of sweet photos with his children, including past pics with his late daughter.