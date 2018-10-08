Bode and Morgan Miller welcome baby boy months after daughter's tragic drowning

Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents once again, just months after the tragic drowning of their daughter Emeline.
Morgan Miller told People magazine that she and her husband welcomed a new baby boy on Friday. This new blessing comes on the heels of their 19-month-old daughter's drowning in June.
A request for comment from the couple's reps was not immediately returned to "GMA."
Morgan Miller took to Instagram this summer to share her family's heartbreak, writing, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this."
But the 31-year-old volleyball star and her husband have taken the tremendous pain and turned it into a personal drive to promote water safety.
I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out. Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love. ........ Parents, Grandparents, Siblings, Aunts and Uncles, EVERYONE....Please don’t rely on the visual stimulant of water to create your awareness/sense of urgency. Understand that almost 70% of drownings occur when your children are not expected to be near the water. When you think they are in the playroom or on the sofa watching tv. Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world. #drowningprevention #helpspreadawareness #knowledgeispower #stopdrowningnow
""My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together. And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness," she wrote in July. "Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4 ... It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness."
We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.
The famed duo have also spoken to several media outlets and morning shows about this important cause, trying to educate other families about pool drownings.
Bode, 40, and Morgan are also parents to son Nash, 3, and the Olympian's children from previous relationships, son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.
The Millers shared the news earlier this year that they would be welcoming another child just weeks after losing their daughter.
Bode Miller is also a very public and doting father, posting lots of sweet photos with his children, including past pics with his late daughter.
We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support - we are truly touched and blessed. Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education. We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible. We will post more soon on our plans and efforts.