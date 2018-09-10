"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," "Game of Thrones" and "Saturday Night Live" earned top honors this weekend at the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Interested in Emmy Awards? Add Emmy Awards as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Emmy Awards news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

CNN's travel show, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," took home five awards, including best informational series, best short-form non-fiction and best writing. Bourdain, the show's host, took his own life earlier this year while filming the latest season.

While accepting the award for best writing, executive producer Lydia Tengalia broke down on stage.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters, FILE

“He’s off on a journey to parts unknown,” she said. “We wish we could be there to shoot that journey with him."

John Legend was another big winner because he has achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status with his award for outstanding variety special for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," which he produced.

Also notable: this was the first time in Emmy history that all four guest-actor winners were African-American performers. Tiffany Haddish won best guest actress in a a comedy for "Saturday Night Live," Samira Wiley won best guest actress in a drama for "The Handmaid's Tale," Katt Williams won best guest actor in a comedy for "Atlanta" and Ron Cephas Jones won best guest actor in a drama for "This Is Us."

"Saturday Night Live" and "Game of Thrones" both racked up seven trophies over the weekend.

Netflix's "Queer Eye" won three awards, including best structured reality program. "Wild Wild Country" took home best documentary series while Dave Chappelle won for best variety special.

HBO won an overall 17 trophies, with Netflix trailing with 16 wins.