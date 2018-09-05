Today officially marks the beginning of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Entertainment Weekly just gave fans of the longstanding film franchise a first look at Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel."

What we know up to this point is that she will be key in the next phase of films, especially after the events of "Avenger: Infinity War."

Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen the film -- but honestly, you should have seen it by now.

At the end of "infinity War," Thanos has accomplished his mission and wiped out half the universe, including the likes of Spider-Man and Black Panther.

But before he's erased from existence, Nick Fury sends a page to Captain Marvel, one of the fiercest heroes in all of space and Earth. It's also been said since that she will be a leader in Marvel's next phase of superhero films, to possibly take over for a Captain America or an Iron Man as they pass the torch to a younger group of heroes.

Before her and Thanos go head-to-head with billions of lives at stake, Larson will be the first woman to lead a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film ever with her namesake hitting theaters in March. Then it's the still-untitled "Avengers 4" a few months later.

Now, don't forget, this film is set more than 20 years back, so any tie to "Infinity War" will have to be in the classic Marvel post-credits.

Brie Larson takes flight as Captain Marvel on this week’s EW cover https://t.co/wmdEjr8TBf — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

"She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face," Larson told EW about her bold hero. "She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

Backgrid

Now, as for her whereabouts at the start of her solo film, EW reports that the part-Kree, part-human hero had left "her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law’s enigmatic commander."

No word yet on where she was when Fury sent her that page.

But in "Captain Marvel," Larson's hero returns to her roots and faces a new foe, the shape-shifting Skrulls, led by Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.

And much like 2017's smash hit (but in the DC Universe) "Wonder Woman," Larson's solo film will be helmed by a female director Anna Boden as well, alongside Ryan Fleck.

"She can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself," Boden tells the magazine. "But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness."

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters on March 8.