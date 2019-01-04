Britney Spears steps away from Vegas residency after her father 'almost died'

Global superstar Britney Spears is stepping away from her upcoming Las Vegas residency to focus on family.

In fact, the singer posted to Instagram Friday that her father, Jamie Spears, almost died recently.

"I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," she began. "I will not be performing my new show 'Domination.' I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make."

Spears, 37, went on to explain what happened to her father, who has played a part in her career in the past.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," she revealed. "We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

The singer called it a "difficult" decision to focus on family but said in the end, it's the right one for her.

"I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all," she closed.

In less than an hour, thousands of comments rolled in on her social media.

"Sending endless uplifting prayers & positive vibes your way," one person wrote. Another added, "So sad I'll be missing your show, but I hope your dad gets better and you get happier!"

Spears began doing Vegas shows in 2013 with "Britney, Piece of Me."

As recently as last month, she shared how excited she was to get back to performing in Vegas.

"Excited to get back on stage ... #BritneyDomination," she wrote.