The 2018 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Revival, "Once On This Island," is a musical filled with adventure, love and inspiration.

The cast stopped by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts’ dressing room in a special edition of Dressing Room Reveal to discuss the show’s revival and perform the musical's signature number, "Why We Tell The Story."

The story is one of love. When a young peasant girl named Ti Moune is orphaned by a storm, she turns to the gods to pray for more than just life on the island.

"The gods cry tears of compassion for the orphan tune who proved that love could withstand the storm, across the earth and survive even in the face of death," explained Kenita Miller, who plays Mama Euralie.

"Once On This Island" made its Broadway debut in 1990 and in 1994 opened a West End production, winning the 1995 Olivier for Best New Musical.

After a two-decade hiatus, the musical returned to Broadway in 2017.

"It's a beautiful fable based on a book called 'My Love My Love' by Rosa Gee. Ti Moune just takes you on this beautiful journey and shows love does conquer all," said Norm Lewis, who played Agwe in the 2017 revival but is also known for his role as the Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera."

The revival has featured many other notable Broadway stars, among them Lea Salonga, who starred in Miss Saigon and played the musical voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated film "Aladdin."

Salonga said she was excited to be a part of the revival.

"A story like this and a show like this just kind of renews and reinvigorates. Even after the show, it's like, 'I just can't wait to do this again tomorrow.' It gets pretty exhausting but it’s so invigorating to do."

The breakout role of Ti Moune is played by Hailey Kilgore, who is making her debut Broadway performance in "Once on This Island."

"It's been an incredible journey, and I'm incredibly lucky to be in this room with all these people," Kilgore told Roberts.

This role landed her a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

"Once On This Island" is currently at Circle In The Square theater.