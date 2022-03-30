Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, his family announces

Bruce Willis' family has announced the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia.

The 67-year-old actor's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his daughters shared a photo of him on Instagram on Wednesday with a lengthy message on his health.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," their message began. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate," and the disorder can impact one's "ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message from the actor's family continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together we plan to do just that," they continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.