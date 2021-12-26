3 BTS members test positive for COVID-19 after returning to Korea from US

The popular boy band had recently wrapped several sold-out shows in Los Angeles.

BTS members RM, Jin and Suga have tested positive for COVID-19.

Big Hit Music, the management company for the popular boy band, released a statement Saturday revealing that after undergoing PCR testing, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19. Just the day before, Big Hit Music released a statement saying Suga had tested positive.

Suga, who returned to Korea on Dec. 23, had tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving the U.S. and self-quarantined when he landed in Korea as part of mandatory COVID-19 control procedures in the country. He received positive COVID-19 test results during that time.

RM, who returned to Korea on Dec. 17 from the U.S., had been quarantining for several days and tested positive for COVID-19 before his scheduled release from quarantine.

Jin returned to Korea on Dec. 6 and also self-quarantined upon his return from the U.S. He tested negative twice before his release from quarantine but felt flu-like symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19.

Big Hit Music said in its statement that Jin is experiencing mild symptoms including a light fever.

Currently, all three members -- who are vaccinated against the virus -- are separately "administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the health care authorities."

Earlier this month, the septet, which also includes members J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, wrapped several performances in Los Angeles including their four sold-out Permission to Dance on Stage - LA concerts and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

Both events required concertgoers to keep face coverings on during the duration of the shows and to provide proof of vaccination prior to entering each venue.

The global pop pop stars are nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for their hit song "Butter."

Following their sold-out shows and other engagements, Big Hit Music announced that the group would be taking an "extended period of rest" to "get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy." This holiday season also marked the first they would spend with their families since their debut.

Big Hit Music said the group plans on releasing a new album soon and are preparing for a concert in March to "connect and communicate" with the fans in Seoul.